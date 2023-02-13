JUST IN
Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 4.09 crore

Net profit of Ashish Polyplast declined 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.094.20 -3 OPM %3.184.05 -PBDT0.130.18 -28 PBT0.060.12 -50 NP0.050.09 -44

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:39 IST

