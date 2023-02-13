Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the September 2022 quarter
BFL Asset Finvest reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter
G M Polyplast fixes record date for bonus shares
Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 581.58% in the December 2022 quarter
Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Thermax, RVNL in focus
-
Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 4.09 croreNet profit of Ashish Polyplast declined 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.094.20 -3 OPM %3.184.05 -PBDT0.130.18 -28 PBT0.060.12 -50 NP0.050.09 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU