Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Ashish Polyplast declined 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.094.203.184.050.130.180.060.120.050.09

