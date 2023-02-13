Arman Holdings standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.10% to Rs 1.34 crore

Net profit of Arman Holdings rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.10% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.341.032.240.970.030.010.030.010.030.01

