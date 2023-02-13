Avro India standalone net profit rises 138.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Avro India standalone net profit rises 34.62% in the September 2022 quarter
GP Petroleums Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
D2C furniture brand Duraster.com to launch 3 AR-Powered experience stores
WOFX - World Furniture Expo to be held at Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai from Nov 17th - 19th, 2022
-
Sales rise 7.62% to Rs 21.19 croreNet profit of Avro India rose 138.00% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 21.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.1919.69 8 OPM %7.836.60 -PBDT2.011.26 60 PBT1.560.97 61 NP1.190.50 138
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU