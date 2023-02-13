Avro India standalone net profit rises 138.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.62% to Rs 21.19 crore

Net profit of Avro India rose 138.00% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 21.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21.1919.697.836.602.011.261.560.971.190.50

