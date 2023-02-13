Priti International standalone net profit rises 101.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 77.47% to Rs 28.20 crore

Net profit of Priti International rose 101.85% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 77.47% to Rs 28.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.28.2015.899.757.613.541.633.431.532.181.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)