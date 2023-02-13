JUST IN
Info Edge reports dismal Q3 numbers
Business Standard

Priti International standalone net profit rises 101.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 77.47% to Rs 28.20 crore

Net profit of Priti International rose 101.85% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 77.47% to Rs 28.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.2015.89 77 OPM %9.757.61 -PBDT3.541.63 117 PBT3.431.53 124 NP2.181.08 102

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:38 IST

