Priti International standalone net profit rises 101.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 77.47% to Rs 28.20 croreNet profit of Priti International rose 101.85% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 77.47% to Rs 28.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.2015.89 77 OPM %9.757.61 -PBDT3.541.63 117 PBT3.431.53 124 NP2.181.08 102
