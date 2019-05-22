Cochin Shipyard standalone net profit rises 6.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 31.14% to Rs 787.61 croreNet profit of Cochin Shipyard rose 6.43% to Rs 97.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 91.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.14% to Rs 787.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 600.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.28% to Rs 481.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 396.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 2962.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2355.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales787.61600.60 31 2962.162355.12 26 OPM %13.9619.16 -19.3019.73 - PBDT169.66150.58 13 785.54642.37 22 PBT160.94141.60 14 751.38604.86 24 NP97.5191.62 6 481.18396.75 21
