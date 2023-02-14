JUST IN
Ashok Alco-Chem consolidated net profit rises 115.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 238.72% to Rs 11.11 crore

Net profit of Ashok Alco-Chem rose 115.63% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 238.72% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.113.28 239 OPM %3.42-24.09 -PBDT0.740.17 335 PBT0.530.03 1667 NP0.690.32 116

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:42 IST

