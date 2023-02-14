Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 18.83% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.76% to Rs 1851.86 croreNet profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 18.83% to Rs 78.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 96.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.76% to Rs 1851.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1438.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1851.861438.18 29 OPM %10.1213.18 -PBDT125.49157.22 -20 PBT95.28129.90 -27 NP78.4396.63 -19
