Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 18.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.76% to Rs 1851.86 crore

Net profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 18.83% to Rs 78.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 96.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.76% to Rs 1851.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1438.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1851.861438.1810.1213.18125.49157.2295.28129.9078.4396.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)