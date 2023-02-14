Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 13.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.74% to Rs 86.84 crore

Net profit of Yuken India declined 13.43% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 86.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.86.8484.527.9610.625.557.922.235.112.903.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)