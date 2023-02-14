Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 13.43% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.74% to Rs 86.84 croreNet profit of Yuken India declined 13.43% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 86.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales86.8484.52 3 OPM %7.9610.62 -PBDT5.557.92 -30 PBT2.235.11 -56 NP2.903.35 -13
