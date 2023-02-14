Siemens consolidated net profit rises 85.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.49% to Rs 3963.60 croreNet profit of Siemens rose 85.15% to Rs 462.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 249.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.49% to Rs 3963.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3373.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3963.603373.50 17 OPM %15.1210.66 -PBDT697.20413.30 69 PBT621.10333.40 86 NP462.70249.90 85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU