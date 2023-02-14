Siemens consolidated net profit rises 85.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.49% to Rs 3963.60 crore

Net profit of Siemens rose 85.15% to Rs 462.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 249.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.49% to Rs 3963.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3373.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3963.603373.5015.1210.66697.20413.30621.10333.40462.70249.90

