Siemens consolidated net profit rises 85.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.49% to Rs 3963.60 crore

Net profit of Siemens rose 85.15% to Rs 462.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 249.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.49% to Rs 3963.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3373.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3963.603373.50 17 OPM %15.1210.66 -PBDT697.20413.30 69 PBT621.10333.40 86 NP462.70249.90 85

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:42 IST

