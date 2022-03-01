Ashok Leyland February auto sales up 7% YoY to 14,657 units

The Hinduja Group company's sales grew 7% to 14,657 units in February 2022 from 13,703 units sold in February 2021.
Meanwhile, sales of total commercial vehicle (CV) sales rose 5.15% sequential in February 2022 from 13,939 units sold in January 2022.
While the total sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) rose 20% to 9,363 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) declined 10% to 5,294 units in February 2022 over February 2021.
The company reported a lower consolidated loss of Rs 107.57 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 38.32 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Net sales rose 11.8% increase to Rs 6,627.35 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 5,928.15 crores posted in Q3 FY21.
Shares of Ashok Leyland gained 0.68% to close at Rs 118.75 on Monday, 28 February 2022. Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.
The domestic stock market will remain shut today, 1 March 2022, on account of Mahashivratri.
