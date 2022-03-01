Tata Motors February auto sales grows 27% YoY to 77,733 units

Tata Motors' sales in the domestic & international market for February 2022 stood at 77,733 vehicles as compared to 61,258 units during February 2021, recording a growth of 26.89%.

Total domestic sales grew by 27% to 73,875 units in February 2022 as against 58,366 units in February 2021.

Total CV domestic sales rose 9% to 33,894 units in February 2022 over 31,141 units in February 2021. CV Exports jumped 35% to 3,658 units in February 2022 as against 2,718 units in February 2021. Total CV climbed 11% to 37,552 units in February 2022 as compared to 33,859 units in February 2021.

Total MHCVs sale in February 2022 including M&HCV truck, buses and international business stood at 14,596 units as compared to 12,825 units in February 2021, registering a rise of 13.80%.

Total PV domestic sales surged 47% to 39,981 units in February 2022 over 27,225 units in February 2021.

The auto major's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 1,338.17 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 3,222.21 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Net sales fell 4.6% to Rs 71,406.77 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 74,878.98 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

Shares of Tata Motors slipped 1.19% to close at Rs 454.15 on Monday, 28 February 2022. Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The domestic stock market will remain shut today, 1 March 2022, on account of Mahashivratri.

