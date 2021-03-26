Ashok Leyland launches India's first 4-axle 8x2 DTLA Truck(14-wheeler) - AVTR 120

Ashok Leyland launched India's first 4-axle 8x2 DTLA Truck(14-wheeler) AVTR 4120 which has a capacity of 40.5 tonne Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). This new truck offers an additional 5 ton payload compared to standard 8x2 trucks with better TCO.

This new product will operate at 40.5 Ton with the lift axle down (Revenue and payload nearly similar to 10x2) and at 28 Ton with the lift axle up (lower fuel and operating cost similar to 6x2) during light load/partial load/return empty.

This new product offers the customer flexibility to operate at large band of GVW from 28T to 40.5T with best in class Total Cost of Operation (TCO) benefits.

AVTR 4120 is fitted with 12.5-tonne dual tyre lift axle (DTLA) with Patented Parallogram technology - which ensures better tyre life. AVTR 4120 is powered with 200 HP engine with iGen6 technology offering superior power, performance and fluid efficiency.

