Ashok Leyland Ltd tanks 5.6%

Ashok Leyland Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 93.6, down 5.6% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 15705.7. The Sensex is at 52357.77, down 0.92%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has lost around 32.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 20.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9480.45, down 2.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 222.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 188.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

