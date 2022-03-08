Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) jumps after board OKs 1:1 bonus issue

Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) soared 7.55% to Rs 11.26 after the board on Monday, 7 March 2022 approved the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 (i.e. one fully paid up equity share for every one fully paid up equity share held).
Pre-bonus issue, the paid up equity share capital as on the date stood at Rs 19,93,12,000 consisting of 19,93,12,000 equity shares of Rs 1 each. Post bonus issue, the paid up equity share capital shall be Rs 39,86,24,000 consisting of 39,86,24,000 equity shares of Rs 1 each.
Shree Ganesh Biotech (India)'s net profit surged 156.8% to Rs 0.95 crore on a 142.7% increase in net sales to Rs 19.03 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) is engaged in the trading of seeds and bhushi. It is mainly into the business of production, processing and marketing of high quality hybrid seeds for different crops like corn, sunflower, cotton, paddy, grain sorghum, etc.
