Ashok Leyland total sales soars 84% YoY in September

The Hinduja Group company's total commercial vehicle (CV) sales climbed 84% to 17,549 units in September 2022 from 9,533 units sold in September 2021.

Sequentially, the company's total CV sales jumped 24.28% in September 2022 from 14,121 units sold in August 2022.

While the total sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) soared 124% to 11,314 units, sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) surged 39% to 6,235 units in September 2022 over September 2021.

In the domestic market, the company sold 16,499 units of total vehicles in September 2022, up 88% compared with 8,787 units sold in the same period last year.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 68 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 282 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue in the first quarter jumped to Rs 7,223 crore from Rs 2,951 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Shares of Ashok Leyland were down 0.16% to Rs 152.40 on the BSE.

