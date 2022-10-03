Maruti Suzuki total sales jumps 104% YoY in September

The car major recorded total sales of 1,76,306 units in September 2022, recording a jump of 104.1% as against 86,380 units sold in September 2021.

The auto major said that since the sales volume in September 2021 was adversely impacted due to shortage of electronic components, a year on year comparison may not be meaningful.

On a sequential basis, the company's total sales rose 6.74% last month from 1,65,173 units sold in July 2022.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 150,885 units, sales to other OEM of 4,018 units and exports of 21,403 units.

Total domestic sales increased 125.10% to 1,54,903 units while total exports climbed 21.85% to 21,403 units in year on year September 2022.

The car major said that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact, it added.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company's net profit jumped 129.8% to Rs 1,012.8 crore on 50.52% rise in net sales to Rs 25,286.3 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India were down 2.07% to Rs 8,641 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)