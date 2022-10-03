JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Tata Motors domestic sales climbs 44% YoY in September 2022
Business Standard

Eicher Motors announces sales figures for September'22

Capital Market 

Eicher Motors said that its unlisted subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles had sold 6631 units of commercial vehicles in September 2022, which is higher by 9.2% as compared with 6070 units sold in September 2021.

While total domestic sales increased by 14.7% to 5992 units, total exports fell by 35.8% to 506 units in September 2022 over September 2021.

Total sales of Volvo Trucks & Buses surged 137.5% from 56 units in September 2021 to 133 units in September 2022.

Separately, Eicher Motors informed that it had recorded a growth of 145% in September 2022 with sales of 82,097 motorcycle units as against 33,529 units in the month of September 2021.

Sales of models with engine capacity upto 350cc had jumped by 191% to 74,206 units while sales of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc had slipped 1% to 7,891 units in September 2022 over September 2021.

International Business had recorded sales of 8,451 units in September 2022, up by 34% from 6,296 units sold in September 2021.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 157.81% to Rs 611 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 237 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Total revenue from operations was recorded at Rs 3,397 crore, up 72% as compared to Rs 1,974 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2021-22.

The scrip declined 1.73% to currently trade at Rs 3,610.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 10:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU