63 Moons jumps after MCX extends service contract for three months

63 Moons Technologies 4.09% to Rs 167.85 after the company said MCX has extended support and managed services contract for three months.

Shares of MCX were up 1.65% at Rs 1238.90 on the BSE.

The software support and maintenance agreement between 63 moons technologies (formerly Financial Technologies) and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), which was last amended on 27 September 2014, ended on 30 September 2022.

MCX on 30 September 2022 issued a purchase order to 63 Moons for extending support and managed services for its existing trading & clearing platform for a period of three months, beginning from 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022.

The parties will enter into a fresh arrangement as per agreed terms; however, the services envisaged under the existing agreements with 63 Moons shall remain the same.

"In view of new arrangement, trading community now can continue to enjoy seamless trading experience beyond September 30, 2022," 63 moons technologies said in a statement.

Mumbai-based 63 Moons Technologies provides technology ventures, financial platforms and solutions for creating digital markets and marketplaces.

On a consolidated basis, 63 Moons Technologies reported net loss of Rs 3.85 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 9.94 crore in Q1 June 2021. Net sales rose 7.03% to Rs 40.81 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)