Ashoka Buildcon bags order worth Rs 2,161 cr from NHAI

The construction company has received letter of award (LoA) from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for construction of 25.08 km four lane elevated corridor in Bihar on EPC mode.

The project entails construction of four lane elevated corridor from Danapur to Bihta Section with providing connectivity to the existing RoB near Danapur station & at-grade improvements to four lane section on Danapur side and upgradation of existing two lane carriageway to four lane carriageway from Bihta to Koilwar.

The accepted contract value for the project is Rs 2,161 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon is presently engaged in the business of construction of infrastructure facilities on engineering, procurement and construction basis (EPC) and built, operate and transfer (BOT) basis and sale of ready mix concrete.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 20.4% to Rs 63.66 crore despite of 42.9% rise in net sales to Rs 1,807.69 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.63% to Rs 88.05 on the BSE.

