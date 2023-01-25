Zomato Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ambuja Cements Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Kiri Industries Ltd and ACC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 January 2023.

Zomato Ltd tumbled 8.25% to Rs 47.8 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 140.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ambuja Cements Ltd crashed 8.11% to Rs 458.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indus Towers Ltd lost 7.71% to Rs 157.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75417 shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd plummeted 7.67% to Rs 341.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38213 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8421 shares in the past one month.

ACC Ltd fell 7.11% to Rs 2170. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28175 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6024 shares in the past one month.

