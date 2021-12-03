Ashoka Buildcon gains on emerging as L-1 bidder for Road Ministry project

-
Ashoka Buildcon added 3.58% to Rs 99.95 after the company emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for a Ministry of Road Transport & Highways project.
The company had submitted a bid to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways in respect of the project viz. 'Request for proposal for construction of six lane link road (NH-1665) with paved shoulder configuration to Mopa Airport in the State of Goa on EPC mode'.
The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for the said project and the quoted bid price of the project is Rs 76,941 crore.
Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 9.12% to Rs 79.94 crore on a 6.35% increase in net sales to Rs 1,264.87 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
