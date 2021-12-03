SBI MF offloads minor stake of Prataap Snacks

SBI Mutual Fund (MF) sold 9,948 equity shares or 0.0424% stake of Prataap Snacks as on 1 December 2021.

Post transaction, SBI Mutual Fund decreased its shareholding to 7,96,352 equity shares or 3.3955% stake from 8,06,300 equity shares or 3.4379% stake held in Prataap Snacks. The deal was executed as market sale.

Prataap Snacks' consolidated net profit surged 74.1% to Rs 14.69 crore on a 13% jump in net sales to Rs 367.27 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of Prataap Snacks rose 0.91% to Rs 768 on BSE. Prataap Snacks is a leading Indian snack foods company. It offers multiple variants of products across categories of Potato Chips, Extruded Snacks, Namkeen (traditional Indian snacks) under the popular and vibrant Yellow Diamond brand.

