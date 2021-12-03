HDFC MF sells minor stake of Aarti Industries

HDFC Mutual Fund (MF) sold 1,74,221 equity shares or 0.05% stake of Aarti Industries on 30 November 2021.

Post transaction, HDFC Mutual Fund decreased its shareholding to 1,10,33,886 equity shares or 3.04% stake from 1,12,08,107 equity shares or 3.09% stake held in Aarti Industries. The deal was executed in open market.

Aarti Industries posted a 22.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 176.05 crore on a 32.3% rise in net sales to Rs 1,551.58 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of Aarti Industries fell 0.89% to Rs 968 on BSE. Aarti Industries is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

