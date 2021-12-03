Rushil Decor gains after Karatanaka-based plant partially resumes operations

Rushil Decor rose 2.69% to Rs 326.50 after the company announced partial recommencement of the commercial operation at medium density fibre board manufacturing unit (MDF plant), Chikmagalur, Karnataka.

The MDF plant will start the regular commercial operation on or before Monday, 6 December 2021.

On October 8, the company had announced shutting of manufacturing operations at the aforementioned MDF plant for approximately 45 days from 9 October 2021 on account of planned preventive maintenance activities to be undertaken thereat as well as to replace some of the major parts of the plant.

On November 23, the company had said that the MDF plant would remain shut for a further period of approximately 10 days due to heavy rain and unavoidable situation.

The company's net profit rose 10.38% to Rs 7.63 crore on 80.16% increase in total income to Rs 171.32 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Rushil Decor is the flagship company of the Rushil Group. The company offers comprehensive engineered interior products include decorative laminate sheets and plain particle boards.

In the past one month, the stock has gained 19.73% while the benchmark Sensex has lost 2.33% during the same period.

