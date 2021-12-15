Ashoka Buildcon receives LoA for MoRTH's road project in Goa

Ashoka Buildcon has receives letter of award from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in respect of the project viz.

Request for proposal for construction of six lane line road (NH-166S) with paved shoulder configuration to Mopa Airport in the State of Goa on EPC Mode.

The accepted quoted offer of the project is Rs 769.41 crore.

