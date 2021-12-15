L&T Construction secures repeat order from State Water & Sanitation Mission Uttar Pradesh

Larsen & Toubro announced that the water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured a repeat order from the State Water & Sanitation Mission (SWSM) Uttar Pradesh to implement rural water supply projects providing functional house tap connections (FHTC) under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
The business has been entrusted to implement rural water supply projects catering to the potable water requirement of 1900 villages in the Prayagraj Revenue Division of Prayagraj district.
The scope comprises construction of Tube Wells, Pump Houses cum Chlorination Rooms, Overhead Tanks, Treatment Systems, Solar Plants, Rising Main Et Distribution Pipeline Network, Staff Quarters, Individual House Connections, etc. including allied Electromechanical & Automation works.
The business is already executing water supply schemes in the districts of Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakhoot, Gonda, Varanasi, Lucknow and Sonbhadra for the SWSM.
Further, the Smart Water Infrastructure segment of the Water & Effluent Treatment Business has been awarded a contract for an integrated infrastructure project at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra Et Nagar Haveli and Daman at Diu by the Silvassa Smart City.
The scope of work includes constructing 68 Km of smart roads along with storm water drains, cross drainage structures, 24x7 water supply s stem, sewerage collection network, and street lighting.
This project is a part of the Government of India's flagship 'Smart Cities Mission'. With this order, the Smart Water Infrastructure Business has reinforced its credentials in building smart cities and driving the development of smart infrastructure across the country.
