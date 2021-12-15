Board of BIGBLOC Construction approves joint venture with Thailand-based cement major

On 14 December 2021The Board of BIGBLOC Construction at its meeting held on 14 December 2021 has approved the expansion of business operations through joint venture agreement with SCG International India Corporation.
SCG (Siam Cement Group) is the largest and oldest cement and building material company in Thailand and South East Asia since 1913. SCG (Siam Cement Group) is diversified into three core businesses, namely Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business and Packaging Business. It's the 2nd largest company in Thailand and 604th largest public company in the World by Forbes.
This Expansion will lead to setup of a new entity in India in which the company will hold 52% and SCG will hold 48% of Investment partnership.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU