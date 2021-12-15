Board of BIGBLOC Construction approves joint venture with Thailand-based cement major

On 14 December 2021

The Board of BIGBLOC Construction at its meeting held on 14 December 2021 has approved the expansion of business operations through joint venture agreement with SCG International India Corporation.

SCG (Siam Cement Group) is the largest and oldest cement and building material company in Thailand and South East Asia since 1913. SCG (Siam Cement Group) is diversified into three core businesses, namely Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business and Packaging Business. It's the 2nd largest company in Thailand and 604th largest public company in the World by Forbes.

This Expansion will lead to setup of a new entity in India in which the company will hold 52% and SCG will hold 48% of Investment partnership.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)