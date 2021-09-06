Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 33.97 points or 1.02% at 3358.5 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.45%), Sobha Ltd (up 3.44%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 3.15%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.56%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.85%), DLF Ltd (up 0.67%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.62%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.15%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.78%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 268.35 or 0.46% at 58398.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 74.2 points or 0.43% at 17397.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.73 points or 0.54% at 27452.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.37 points or 0.37% at 8470.4.

On BSE,1702 shares were trading in green, 964 were trading in red and 166 were unchanged.

