Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 147.41 points or 1.97% at 7644.24 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.84%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.38%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.53%),Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 1.2%),Castrol India Ltd (up 1.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 0.83%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 0.5%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 0.37%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.31%), and Goa Carbon Ltd (up 0.16%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 3.12%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.41%), and Oil India Ltd (down 1.28%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 268.35 or 0.46% at 58398.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 74.2 points or 0.43% at 17397.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.73 points or 0.54% at 27452.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.37 points or 0.37% at 8470.4.

On BSE,1702 shares were trading in green, 964 were trading in red and 166 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)