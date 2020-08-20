Asi Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.65% to Rs 39.55 crore

Net profit of Asi Industries declined 40.04% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.65% to Rs 39.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 61.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.39.5561.4623.2122.448.2211.843.887.823.405.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)