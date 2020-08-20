Asi Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.65% to Rs 39.55 croreNet profit of Asi Industries declined 40.04% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.65% to Rs 39.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 61.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales39.5561.46 -36 OPM %23.2122.44 -PBDT8.2211.84 -31 PBT3.887.82 -50 NP3.405.67 -40
