Triveni Glass reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.70% to Rs 13.14 crore

Net profit of Triveni Glass reported to Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 13.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 574.03% to Rs 15.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.19% to Rs 59.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.1412.55 5 59.2661.85 -4 OPM %-45.43-60.88 --4.39-5.48 - PBDT-6.42-1.08 -494 -2.173.20 PL PBT-5.99-1.28 -368 -2.532.46 PL NP9.74-1.43 LP 15.572.31 574

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 09:55 IST

