Triveni Glass reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Triveni Enterprises standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Triveni Engg spurts after strong fourth quarter earnings
Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 72.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 145.89% in the June 2020 quarter
Triveni Engineering and Industries standalone net profit rises 150.23% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.70% to Rs 13.14 croreNet profit of Triveni Glass reported to Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 13.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 574.03% to Rs 15.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.19% to Rs 59.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.1412.55 5 59.2661.85 -4 OPM %-45.43-60.88 --4.39-5.48 - PBDT-6.42-1.08 -494 -2.173.20 PL PBT-5.99-1.28 -368 -2.532.46 PL NP9.74-1.43 LP 15.572.31 574
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU