JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Market drops on negative global stocks
Business Standard

Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit rises 254.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.85% to Rs 17.37 crore

Net profit of Purity Flex Pack rose 254.05% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.85% to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.3718.85 -8 OPM %14.107.37 -PBDT2.241.12 100 PBT1.630.50 226 NP1.310.37 254

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 09:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU