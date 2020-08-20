Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit rises 254.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.85% to Rs 17.37 crore

Net profit of Purity Flex Pack rose 254.05% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.85% to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.17.3718.8514.107.372.241.121.630.501.310.37

