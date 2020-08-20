Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit rises 254.05% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.85% to Rs 17.37 croreNet profit of Purity Flex Pack rose 254.05% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.85% to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.3718.85 -8 OPM %14.107.37 -PBDT2.241.12 100 PBT1.630.50 226 NP1.310.37 254
