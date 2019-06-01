JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Larsen & Toubro allots 2.91 lakh equity shares on conversion of bonds
Business Standard

Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.34 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 1.18% to Rs 76.11 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (North) reported to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.18% to Rs 76.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 32.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.34% to Rs 273.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 274.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales76.1177.02 -1 273.52274.44 0 OPM %34.5337.77 -30.0330.76 - PBDT4.462.45 82 -22.8217.21 PL PBT-0.31-2.63 88 -42.08-2.75 -1430 NP1.34-1.79 LP -32.78-2.42 -1255

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 12:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU