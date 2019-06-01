Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.34 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.18% to Rs 76.11 croreNet profit of Asian Hotels (North) reported to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.18% to Rs 76.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 32.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.34% to Rs 273.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 274.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales76.1177.02 -1 273.52274.44 0 OPM %34.5337.77 -30.0330.76 - PBDT4.462.45 82 -22.8217.21 PL PBT-0.31-2.63 88 -42.08-2.75 -1430 NP1.34-1.79 LP -32.78-2.42 -1255
