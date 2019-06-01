JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Coal India consolidated net profit rises 362.47% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

JSL Industries standalone net profit rises 81.25% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 13.27 crore

Net profit of JSL Industries rose 81.25% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.14% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 55.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.2713.05 2 55.1947.64 16 OPM %5.127.28 -5.495.56 - PBDT0.670.65 3 2.391.97 21 PBT0.250.26 -4 0.710.35 103 NP0.290.16 81 0.330.21 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 10:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU