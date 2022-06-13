Vedanta, Coal India, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

Vedanta: Vedanta Limited Iron & Steel sector has ventured into International Iron ore mining operations in Liberia, West Africa through its subsidiary WCL with the Ground-breaking ceremony that was held at the Bomi iron ore mine on 8 June 2022. WCL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bloom Fountain (BFL) which is in turn a wholly owned subsidiary of Vedanta.

Coal India (CIL): Coal India on Friday floated two international competitive bidding e-tenders of 3 millions tonnes (MTs) each, to source coal from abroad. The bids are for 5,000 GAR (gross as received) quality of thermal grade coal.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 90/- (including special dividend of Rs. 60) per equity share on face value of Rs.10 each for the year ended 31 March 2022. The company has fixed 8th July 2022 as the record date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a license agreement for a 44 room hotel at Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh under the company's brand 'Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels'. The hotel is expected to be operational by March, 2023.

J&K Bank: The bank's board on 10 June 2022 approved appointment of Pratik D Punjabi as the chief financial officer.

Precision Wires India: The board of directors considered and approved additional capacity enhancement/modernization capital expenditure of Rs. 25 crore which will result in further capacity enhancement of about 3000 MT/year at our Silvassa works.

