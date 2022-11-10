ASM Technologies consolidated net profit declines 24.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.96% to Rs 63.42 crore

Net profit of ASM Technologies declined 24.82% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.96% to Rs 63.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.63.4247.709.4416.185.927.013.925.923.124.15

