ASM Technologies consolidated net profit declines 24.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.96% to Rs 63.42 crore

Net profit of ASM Technologies declined 24.82% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.96% to Rs 63.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales63.4247.70 33 OPM %9.4416.18 -PBDT5.927.01 -16 PBT3.925.92 -34 NP3.124.15 -25

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:04 IST

