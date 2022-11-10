ASM Technologies consolidated net profit declines 24.82% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 32.96% to Rs 63.42 croreNet profit of ASM Technologies declined 24.82% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.96% to Rs 63.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales63.4247.70 33 OPM %9.4416.18 -PBDT5.927.01 -16 PBT3.925.92 -34 NP3.124.15 -25
