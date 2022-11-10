Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit rises 69.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.41% to Rs 1141.58 croreNet profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 69.90% to Rs 168.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 99.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.41% to Rs 1141.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 940.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1141.58940.28 21 OPM %21.3417.73 -PBDT259.81162.15 60 PBT210.88116.24 81 NP168.7899.34 70
