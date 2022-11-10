Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit rises 69.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.41% to Rs 1141.58 crore

Net profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 69.90% to Rs 168.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 99.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.41% to Rs 1141.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 940.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1141.58940.2821.3417.73259.81162.15210.88116.24168.7899.34

