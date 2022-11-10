Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 5.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 1451.90 croreNet profit of Bayer CropScience rose 5.52% to Rs 162.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 154.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 1451.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1365.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1451.901365.10 6 OPM %16.3916.25 -PBDT244.20233.80 4 PBT229.00219.50 4 NP162.60154.10 6
