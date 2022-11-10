Max Ventures and Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 79.82% to Rs 27.44 crore

Net profit of Max Ventures and Industries declined 71.56% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 79.82% to Rs 27.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.27.4415.2630.3226.678.801.134.94-2.653.4312.06

