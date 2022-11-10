JUST IN
Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 44.47% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Max Ventures and Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 79.82% to Rs 27.44 crore

Net profit of Max Ventures and Industries declined 71.56% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 79.82% to Rs 27.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales27.4415.26 80 OPM %30.3226.67 -PBDT8.801.13 679 PBT4.94-2.65 LP NP3.4312.06 -72

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:03 IST

