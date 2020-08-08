Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit declines 73.48% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Aspinwall & Company declined 73.48% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 71.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.10% to Rs 256.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 275.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales71.8968.18 5 256.26275.84 -7 OPM %-0.465.15 -0.233.75 - PBDT2.667.02 -62 2.7311.22 -76 PBT1.836.34 -71 -0.608.68 PL NP1.616.07 -73 -0.427.26 PL

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 15:34 IST

