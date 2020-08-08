JUST IN
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports standalone net loss of Rs 53.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.16% to Rs 1336.98 crore

Net Loss of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reported to Rs 53.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.16% to Rs 1336.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1653.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1336.981653.96 -19 OPM %4.926.64 -PBDT0.5235.21 -99 PBT-53.14-18.48 -188 NP-53.14-18.48 -188

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 14:33 IST

