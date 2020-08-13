Aspinwall & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.10% to Rs 39.11 crore

Net Loss of Aspinwall & Company reported to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.10% to Rs 39.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 55.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

