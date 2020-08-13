Emami Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.28 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 41.82% to Rs 206.00 croreNet loss of Emami Paper Mills reported to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.82% to Rs 206.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 354.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales206.00354.06 -42 OPM %16.2812.35 -PBDT6.2220.63 -70 PBT-10.813.17 PL NP-7.281.01 PL
