Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.73 croreNet profit of Chandrima Mercantiles reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.730 0 OPM %34.250 -PBDT0.250 0 PBT0.250 0 NP0.250 0
