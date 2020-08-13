Grasim Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 269.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 61.13% to Rs 1943.62 crore

Net loss of Grasim Industries reported to Rs 269.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 201.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.13% to Rs 1943.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5000.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1943.625000.58 -61 OPM %-7.4616.87 -PBDT-124.73850.35 PL PBT-337.37647.13 PL NP-269.09201.70 PL

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 15:19 IST

