Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 12.18 points or 0.06% at 19977.52 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, SKF India Ltd (up 1.19%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.88%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 0.77%), Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 0.41%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.12%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Bharat Forge Ltd (down 3.6%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 2.56%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (down 1.91%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 348.16 or 0.72% at 47999.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 88.6 points or 0.62% at 14150.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 105.34 points or 0.58% at 18105.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 55.44 points or 0.9% at 6090.91.

On BSE,725 shares were trading in green, 1434 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

