Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 109.14 points or 0.42% at 26175.63 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cyient Ltd (up 11.45%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 7.85%),Majesco Ltd (up 4.89%),Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 3.99%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 3.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Wipro Ltd (up 2.31%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 1.42%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 1.32%), eClerx Services Ltd (up 1.26%), and Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 1.14%).

On the other hand, 3i Infotech Ltd (down 4.99%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 4.8%), and Aptech Ltd (down 3.54%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 348.16 or 0.72% at 47999.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 88.6 points or 0.62% at 14150.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 105.34 points or 0.58% at 18105.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 55.44 points or 0.9% at 6090.91.

On BSE,725 shares were trading in green, 1434 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

