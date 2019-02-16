JUST IN
Prime Securities consolidated net profit rises 59.21% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 107.91% to Rs 13.41 crore

Net profit of Prime Securities rose 59.21% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 107.91% to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.416.45 108 OPM %53.9168.99 -PBDT7.264.95 47 PBT7.144.91 45 NP5.623.53 59

