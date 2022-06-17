Delta Corp update on its integrated resort project at Goa

-
Delta Corp announced that area for which the Company had previously received in-principle approval from Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board to develop an integrated resort at Pernem, Goa has been notified as an Investment Promotion Area by the Government of Goa under the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation of Single Window Clearance Act, 2021.
