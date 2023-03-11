JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Shilpa Medicare's Analytical Services Division undergoes USFDA inspection

Board of Authum Investment & Infrastructure approves change in CFO
Business Standard

ICICI Bank gets extension to bring down its stake to less than 30% in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

Capital Market 

ICICI Bank (the Bank) has informed the Company that the Bank has received a letter dated 10 March 2023 from the Reserve Bank of India conveying its approval to the Bank's request for extension of time till 09 September 2024 for divesting the Bank's shareholding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company the Company) to less than 30% of the Company's paid up capital subject to the conditions of Government of India's notification dated 21 February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 12:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU