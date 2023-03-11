ICICI Bank gets extension to bring down its stake to less than 30% in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

ICICI Bank (the Bank) has informed the Company that the Bank has received a letter dated 10 March 2023 from the Reserve Bank of India conveying its approval to the Bank's request for extension of time till 09 September 2024 for divesting the Bank's shareholding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company the Company) to less than 30% of the Company's paid up capital subject to the conditions of Government of India's notification dated 21 February 2023.

